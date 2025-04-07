Tragedy Strikes: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives

An infant and a teenager lost their lives in a tragic gas cylinder explosion at a residence near Miyan ki Masjid on Monday, as confirmed by local police.

The explosion, which took place at 4:30 pm, resulted in fourteen injuries, with two children currently battling critical conditions. The incident unfolded while food was being prepared for a family gathering intending to embark on Umrah.

Local authorities, including Collector Gaurav Agrawal, confirmed the injured were taken to a hospital, where necessary care is being provided. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma extended his condolences and assured financial aid for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)