India's First Water Metro: A Green Urban Transport Marvel

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal praised Kochi's Water Metro, a pioneering urban transportation system, for its seamless connectivity and environmental commitment. After experiencing the system, Sonowal expressed interest in expanding the Water Metro to other regions. The transport initiative, launched in April 2023, has surpassed 40 lakh passengers in under two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:24 IST
Kochi's Water Metro, hailed as India's first, stands as a testament to sustainable urban development. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal boarded the eco-friendly vessels and touted it as an innovative solution meeting India's green objectives.

During his visit, Sonowal engaged in discussions with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd officials, showcasing an eagerness to replicate the successful model in other cities. The Water Metro's construction by Cochin Shipyard reflects India's shipbuilding prowess.

Since its launch in April 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Water Metro has rapidly evolved, now operating 19 boats across five routes. Its popularity is undeniable, with passenger numbers surpassing 40 lakh within this short span.

(With inputs from agencies.)

