Chaos in Central Delhi: Drunk Driver Injures Six Pedestrians

Six pedestrians were left injured in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar as a car, driven by an inebriated man, plowed into them on Tuesday evening. Police identified the driver as Prem Kumar, who was promptly apprehended at the scene.

Among the injured are five UPSC aspirants, and all six remain in stable condition following hospital treatment, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), M Harsha Vardhan. Kumar's medical examination is ongoing to conclusively determine his alcohol levels.

In response to the incident, residents and students gathered, voicing their demands for strict action and enhanced road safety measures. They criticized the authorities for neglecting students' safety concerns, particularly amid the reduced pedestrian space due to nearby construction.

