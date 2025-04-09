Escalating Drone Assaults: A New Surge in Ukrainian Cities

In a series of escalating tensions, Russian forces unleashed massive drone strikes on the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv late on Tuesday night. According to regional officials, these attacks ignited fires and resulted in injuries to at least 17 individuals.

Dnipro, located in southeastern Ukraine, witnessed significant damage as a relentless drone attack set fire to structures, damaged property, and injured 14 residents, said Serhiy Lysak, Governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Out of the injured, seven were admitted to the hospital, with one woman in critical condition.

Kharkiv faced a barrage of over 20 drone strikes, causing a series of explosions, particularly in the central Osnovyanskyi district. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that three individuals sustained injuries while storage facilities were engulfed in flames. Kramatorsk in eastern Donetsk, now a key battlefront, also came under attack, resulting in injuries to local residents.

