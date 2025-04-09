Left Menu

Reviving the Legends: The Dire Wolf's Return from Extinction

Colossal Biosciences has successfully engineered three wolf pups using ancient dire wolf DNA, dubbing them 'de-extincted' dire wolves. Experts debate whether they are truly dire wolves or modified gray wolves. The endeavor aims to restore lost ecological functions, sparking discussions on species classification and ecological heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 03:40 IST
Reviving the Legends: The Dire Wolf's Return from Extinction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based company, has announced a groundbreaking development in de-extinction technology, revealing the birth of three genetically engineered pups. These pups, noted for their striking white fur, have been created using DNA from long-extinct dire wolves, marking them as the first successful 'de-extincted' animals in history.

The process involved extracting ancient DNA from dire wolf fossils and editing the genes of gray wolves to include dire wolf traits. This ambitious project has sparked a debate in the scientific community regarding the classification of these animals. Experts caution that these pups are essentially genetically modified gray wolves, as they do not replicate the exact genetic makeup of the dire wolf.

The pups, two males named Romulus and Remus and a female named Khaleesi, are being raised on a secure ecological preserve. Colossal Biosciences says their project highlights the potential to restore lost ecological functionalities and enhance biodiversity, while also raising questions about the ethics and feasibility of reviving extinct species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025