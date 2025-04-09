Elphinstone Bridge Revamp: Mumbai's Traffic Set for Major Overhaul
The Elphinstone Road Over Bridge in Mumbai is closing for two years for reconstruction. It's part of a project to improve traffic links, causing potential congestion. The new bridge will enhance east-west connectivity with modern features, including a double-decker structure for better traffic flow.
The century-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Mumbai will close for vehicular traffic for two years starting Thursday, officials confirmed. This temporary closure is due to a reconstruction project aimed at improving the city's east-west connectivity.
The bridge, which links Parel and Prabhadevi, will be demolished and rebuilt as part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The shutdown is expected to exacerbate traffic congestion in Dadar, Lower Parel, Curry Road, and Bharatmata areas.
Currently, the aging bridge holds only 1.5 lanes of traffic in each direction. The new design will feature a modern double-decker structure, providing a significant relief to the commuters by reducing travel times and offering a seamless connection between crucial destinations such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
