Zirakpur Bypass: A Road to Smoother Travel

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to a major infrastructure project, approving the construction of a 19.2-kilometer Zirakpur Bypass in the states of Punjab and Haryana. This project, valued at Rs 1,878.31 crore, promises to transform travel in the region.

The six-lane bypass will connect junctions on NH-7 and NH-5, aiming to significantly ease the notorious traffic congestion affecting Zirakpur, Panchkula, and neighboring areas. A statement from an official release confirmed the project's details and objectives.

As part of efforts to enhance road connectivity and reduce travel time, the Zirakpur Bypass is anticipated to divert traffic from key urban routes while improving access to Himachal Pradesh, thereby supporting economic activity in these states.

