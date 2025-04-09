Tackling Human-Wildlife Conflicts: A Nationwide Effort

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh announced that the Centre, alongside state governments, is diligently working to mitigate human-animal conflicts in India. With rising wildlife populations, thanks to robust conservation efforts, conflict situations have become increasingly urgent to address.

Speaking at an event in Kalpetta, Singh emphasized that both the encroachment of wildlife into human locales and humans into forest buffer zones are at the heart of these conflicts. Efforts such as public education, radio collaring, and the erection of barriers aim to tackle the issue.

The Minister also highlighted food scarcity and invasive species as driving forces behind wildlife straying from forests. While efforts to eradicate such plant species are underway, Singh noted it would require sustained efforts. Compensation is being provided to victims of conflicts as part of this comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)