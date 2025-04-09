Left Menu

Tackling Human-Wildlife Conflicts: A Nationwide Effort

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh discusses efforts by the Centre and state governments to combat human-animal conflicts in India. Increasing wildlife populations and human encroachments contribute to conflicts. Measures like awareness, radio collaring, and physical barriers are being implemented. Food scarcity and invasive species exacerbating the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:12 IST
Tackling Human-Wildlife Conflicts: A Nationwide Effort
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh announced that the Centre, alongside state governments, is diligently working to mitigate human-animal conflicts in India. With rising wildlife populations, thanks to robust conservation efforts, conflict situations have become increasingly urgent to address.

Speaking at an event in Kalpetta, Singh emphasized that both the encroachment of wildlife into human locales and humans into forest buffer zones are at the heart of these conflicts. Efforts such as public education, radio collaring, and the erection of barriers aim to tackle the issue.

The Minister also highlighted food scarcity and invasive species as driving forces behind wildlife straying from forests. While efforts to eradicate such plant species are underway, Singh noted it would require sustained efforts. Compensation is being provided to victims of conflicts as part of this comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025