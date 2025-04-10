Markets Surge as Trump Pauses Tariffs on China
The major stock indexes climbed on Wednesday, fueled by President Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on his new tariffs, especially towards China. This unexpected move led to a rise in the U.S. dollar and lifted the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq sharply as investors expressed relief.
This 90-day pause, especially impacting China, sent the Nasdaq up by about 10%, with global investors perceiving it as a remarkable relief.
The surprise announcement reversed previous market volatility induced by the initial tariff news, leading to a robust market rally. The U.S. dollar, which had earlier seen downturns, gained strength against the yen and other major currencies after Trump's tariff pause became public.
Financial experts, like Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers, noted that while the administration's stance was previously unwavering, the relief seen in the markets was not unexpected. Strong demand at the 10-year Treasury auction further buoyed stocks, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 achieving significant gains, easing worries of a potential recession triggered by accessive tariffs.
