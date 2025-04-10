Left Menu

Brazil Sets the Stage for Crucial Pre-COP Talks Ahead of Global Climate Summit

Brazil plans to host preliminary COP30 negotiations, or Pre-COP, in October, a month before the main summit in Belem. These talks, held in Brasilia, are essential due to the global struggle in meeting climate pledges. Over 90% of countries missed the NDC submission deadline, now extended to September.

Brazil is gearing up for a significant event in the climate change arena by organizing preliminary talks, known as the Pre-COP, scheduled for October. This is ahead of COP30, the global climate summit set to take place in Belem. The information was shared by the government's special secretary for COP30, Valter Correia da Silva, during a conversation with Reuters.

These crucial early negotiations will occur in Brasilia on October 14 and 15. Although smaller in scale, with primarily top negotiators attending, the Pre-COP has grown in significance. Nations worldwide are currently grappling with the challenge of fulfilling new climate commitments, referred to as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). So far, the response has been underwhelming, with more than 90% of nations failing to meet the initial February deadline due to distractions like wars, trade disputes, and limited climate project financing. In response, the United Nations extended the deadline to September.

"The outcome of the pre-COP this year could significantly influence whether the main event in Belem is deemed a success or failure," an informed source highlighted to Reuters. Brazil aims for these preliminary discussions to lay the groundwork for effective negotiations during COP30.

