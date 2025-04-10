Left Menu

Drone Strikes Rock Kyiv: Destruction, Fires, and Rescues

Russian drones attacked Kyiv, trapping one person in a destroyed house and sparking fires. Drone fragments fell in Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Officials said emergency crews were working at both sites to manage the destruction and aid trapped individuals in the affected areas.

Russian drones launched a significant attack on Kyiv, targeting the Ukrainian capital early Thursday, officials reported.

In the Darnytskyi area, a person became trapped within the ruins of a house, while across the Dnipro River, in Holosiivskyi district, a downed drone's remnants ignited a fire in a storage facility.

Authorities, including Kyiv's military administration head Timur Tkachenko and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, confirmed emergency teams are on scene and efficiently managing rescue and relief efforts amid the unfolding crisis.

