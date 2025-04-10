Left Menu

Water Woes: Mumbai Tankers Go Dry Amid Regulatory Standoff

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association has suspended operations indefinitely in protest against stringent requirements imposed by the civic body. Tankers, crucial for supplying 350 MLD water across the city, are in a deadlock over compliance demands like land proof, digital meters, and NOCs, seeking governmental relaxations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:11 IST
Water Woes: Mumbai Tankers Go Dry Amid Regulatory Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has stopped water supply across Mumbai indefinitely, protesting the civic authority's demands for strict compliance by private well owners.

Around 1,800 tankers, crucial for the city's 350 MLD water supply, have ceased operations. Spokesperson Ankur Sharma highlighted obstacles like mandatory land ownership proof, digital flow meters, and adherence to BIS standards.

MWTA calls for relaxed regulations to resume service. Mumbai official Ashish Shelar has also intervened, advocating against penalizing private wells amid ongoing actions by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025