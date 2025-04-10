Water Woes: Mumbai Tankers Go Dry Amid Regulatory Standoff
The Mumbai Water Tanker Association has suspended operations indefinitely in protest against stringent requirements imposed by the civic body. Tankers, crucial for supplying 350 MLD water across the city, are in a deadlock over compliance demands like land proof, digital meters, and NOCs, seeking governmental relaxations.
Updated: 10-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has stopped water supply across Mumbai indefinitely, protesting the civic authority's demands for strict compliance by private well owners.
Around 1,800 tankers, crucial for the city's 350 MLD water supply, have ceased operations. Spokesperson Ankur Sharma highlighted obstacles like mandatory land ownership proof, digital flow meters, and adherence to BIS standards.
MWTA calls for relaxed regulations to resume service. Mumbai official Ashish Shelar has also intervened, advocating against penalizing private wells amid ongoing actions by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
