Water Woes: Mumbai Tankers Go Dry Amid Regulatory Standoff

The Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has stopped water supply across Mumbai indefinitely, protesting the civic authority's demands for strict compliance by private well owners.

Around 1,800 tankers, crucial for the city's 350 MLD water supply, have ceased operations. Spokesperson Ankur Sharma highlighted obstacles like mandatory land ownership proof, digital flow meters, and adherence to BIS standards.

MWTA calls for relaxed regulations to resume service. Mumbai official Ashish Shelar has also intervened, advocating against penalizing private wells amid ongoing actions by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)