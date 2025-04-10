Left Menu

Delhi's Green Transformation: A Riverfront Renaissance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans for a riverfront project along the Sahibi river. This initiative involves transforming neglected lands into public parks and desilting key drains. The aim is to improve water quality, prevent waterlogging, and foster a healthier urban environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled ambitious plans on Thursday to rejuvenate the Sahibi river, better known as the Najafgarh drain, with a new riverfront project.

Together with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Gupta inspected a 50-acre site, promising to transform the overgrown area into a vibrant public park.

The initiative also includes desilting operations on 22 major drains, intended to enhance water quality and reduce flood risks, offering citizens a cleaner, safer urban space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

