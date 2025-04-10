Bihar's Storm Devastation: Lives Lost Amidst Nature's Fury

Tragedy struck Bihar on Thursday as lightning strikes and hailstorms resulted in the deaths of at least 25 individuals across multiple districts, according to official reports. Nalanda district faced the greatest loss, with 18 casualties reported, while other fatalities occurred in Siwan, Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Jehanabad.

Reacting to the disaster, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav suggested the death toll might be over 50, highlighting additional accidents involving storm and rain. In a heartfelt message on social media, he expressed condolences to the grieving families and urged the state government to offer assistance to farmers affected by the unexpected weather conditions.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across various districts through the weekend.

