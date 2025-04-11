Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Worker Missing After South Korea Rail Site Collapse

A worker remains missing after a collapse at a rail construction site in Gwangmyeong, South Korea. A second worker has been located but is trapped in the debris. The collapse followed reports of cracks in an underground pillar. This incident mirrors recent construction-related accidents in the region.

A rail construction site collapse in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, has left one worker missing, according to the national fire agency. Authorities have located a second worker, who remains trapped amid the rubble.

The accident occurred as workers were building a commuter rail line to link Seoul with its suburbs. Overnight, cracks were detected in an underground pillar and reported to authorities, highlighting potential safety concerns.

This incident comes after two other serious construction-related accidents in the area this year, including a highway construction collapse in Anseong and a deadly sinkhole in Seoul.

