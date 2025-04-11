Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Lives in Jharkhand

In a tragic turn of events, four individuals lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Thursday. The deadly incidents unfolded in the Padma and Churchu blocks, claiming lives and leaving communities in shock.

Among the victims were Shiv Pujan Sao, Ajay Sao, and Suraj Kandu, who were grazing cattle in Padma block when lightning struck, killing them instantly. In a separate incident in Churchu village, Gango Kisku succumbed to a similar fate while collecting firewood in the jungle.

In the wake of the incidents, villagers from the affected areas met Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay, demanding compensation for the bereaved families. An official assessment has been launched to gauge the full extent of the loss, with promises of government-backed compensation. Additionally, a woman injured by lightning in Ichak is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

