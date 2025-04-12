Left Menu

South Korea's Courageous Rescue at Subway Site

South Korean rescue workers saved a man trapped for 13 hours in a collapsed subway construction site near Seoul and continue to search for another believed trapped. The survivor was found conscious 30 meters underground. Authorities halted construction for safety checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic rescue operation, South Korean emergency crews successfully extricated a man on Saturday from the wreckage of a collapsed subway construction site near Seoul. The individual had been trapped 30 meters underground for approximately 13 hours. Despite the ordeal, he was found conscious and swiftly transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

The rescue unfolded in Gwangmyeong city, following reports suggesting a ventilation shaft was in danger of giving way. Consequently, authorities had earlier decided to withdraw workers and stop traffic around the site, prioritizing the safety of workers and residents alike.

Efforts to locate a second worker, believed to still be trapped, are ongoing. The operation has been bolstered by dozens of rescue personnel, vehicles, and three cranes to aid in the search and rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

