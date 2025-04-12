Madhya Pradesh's New Wildlife Sanctuary: A Conservation Landmark

The Madhya Pradesh government has officially designated a new wildlife sanctuary named Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran, spanning 258.64 square kilometers in Sagar district, according to an official statement.

The announcement, made just before Dr Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary on April 14, adds the sanctuary to the state's roster, marking its 25th. Known for its tiger reserves, Madhya Pradesh continues to expand its conservation efforts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that the new sanctuary will not only strengthen local ecosystems but also boost tourism and create jobs. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran encompasses parts of the North Sagar forest division, Tehsil Banda, and Shahgarh forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)