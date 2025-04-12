Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's New Wildlife Sanctuary: A Conservation Landmark

The Madhya Pradesh government has established a wildlife sanctuary named Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran, covering 258.64 sq km in Sagar district. Announced ahead of Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, this initiative aims to enhance conservation, tourism, and employment while spotlighting the state's commitment to preserving wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh's New Wildlife Sanctuary: A Conservation Landmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has officially designated a new wildlife sanctuary named Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran, spanning 258.64 square kilometers in Sagar district, according to an official statement.

The announcement, made just before Dr Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary on April 14, adds the sanctuary to the state's roster, marking its 25th. Known for its tiger reserves, Madhya Pradesh continues to expand its conservation efforts.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that the new sanctuary will not only strengthen local ecosystems but also boost tourism and create jobs. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Abhyaran encompasses parts of the North Sagar forest division, Tehsil Banda, and Shahgarh forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025