Mass Hatching of Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha: An Awe-Inspiring Phenomenon

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati witnessed the mass hatching of Olive Ridley turtles at Sipakuda, Ganjam district. The hatching event is part of the conservation efforts involving local officials and volunteers to ensure the species' survival. A record number of turtles laid eggs this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 13-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, along with his wife Jayasree, on Sunday visited the Rushikulya River mouth in Ganjam district to witness the mass hatching of Olive Ridley turtles, a rare and mesmerizing natural event.

The Governor's visit aimed to inspect ongoing development projects, but the highlight was certainly the thousands of hatchlings emerging from sandy pits, crawling instinctively towards the sea without parental guidance. This event underscores the commitment of local officials and community volunteers in protecting the endangered species.

Governor Kambhampati reviewed conservation measures with local authorities and emphasized the community's role in preserving the turtles. Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer Sunny Khokkar noted that mass hatching began along a five-kilometer stretch of beach and is expected to continue. A record number of turtles participated in nesting this season, marking a significant achievement for conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

