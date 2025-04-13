Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Girl in Muradnagar

A tragic accident occurred in the Muradnagar area of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of a four-year-old girl named Himanshi. The young child fell under a speeding tractor while travelling with her parents on a motorcycle.

The family, based in Karawal Nagar, northeast Delhi, was on their way to the Ganga when the incident took place around 8:30 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari reported that the father lost control while making a U-turn on the Delhi-Meerut Road near the canal.

The tractor, speeding from Modinagar, collided with the motorcycle, causing it to topple. Despite swift medical attention at a nearby private hospital, the girl succumbed to her injuries. Authorities have seized the tractor and are determined to track down the absconding driver, according to police officials.

