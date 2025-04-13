Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Girl in Muradnagar

A four-year-old girl named Himanshi died after falling under a speeding tractor in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while her family was travelling on a motorcycle. Police have seized the tractor, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:30 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Girl in Muradnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in the Muradnagar area of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of a four-year-old girl named Himanshi. The young child fell under a speeding tractor while travelling with her parents on a motorcycle.

The family, based in Karawal Nagar, northeast Delhi, was on their way to the Ganga when the incident took place around 8:30 am. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari reported that the father lost control while making a U-turn on the Delhi-Meerut Road near the canal.

The tractor, speeding from Modinagar, collided with the motorcycle, causing it to topple. Despite swift medical attention at a nearby private hospital, the girl succumbed to her injuries. Authorities have seized the tractor and are determined to track down the absconding driver, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025