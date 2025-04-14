Left Menu

Dollar Dips as Tariff Tensions Shake Investor Confidence

The U.S. dollar, after facing a tumultuous week due to President Trump's tariff plans, steadies but near a three-year low. The recent exclusion of some electronics from tariffs provided temporary relief, yet investor confidence in the dollar as the global reserve currency remains shaky amid de-dollarisation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:26 IST
Dollar Dips as Tariff Tensions Shake Investor Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar managed a slight recovery on Monday, yet remained near its lowest level in three years. This follows an unsettling week marked by volatility from President Donald Trump's tariff maneuvers, leaving investors wary of the dollar's reliability as a global reserve currency.

Last Friday's White House decision to exempt certain electronics like smartphones and computers from tariffs brought some stability. However, President Trump signaled this reprieve might be short-lived, keeping markets on edge. "It's been a haphazard and heavy-handed approach, adding significant uncertainty," noted Tony Sycamore of IG Markets.

The euro finished a remarkable surge last week and continued to gain as investors shift away from U.S. assets. Meanwhile, analysts, including Deutsche Bank's George Saravelos, discuss the broader trend of 'de-dollarisation' as global markets re-evaluate the structural role of the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025