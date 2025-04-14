Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Young Life in Kerala Forest

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man was fatally attacked by a wild elephant in a Kerala forest area, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

The unfortunate encounter took place in a tribal hamlet under the jurisdiction of Malakkappara police station, late on Sunday. Three men, including the victim identified as Sebastian, a member of the Muthuvan community, were out collecting honey when the attack happened.

According to police reports, the trio attempted to flee upon seeing the elephant in the dark. However, Sebastian was unable to escape and was trampled to death. His body has been sent to Government Hospital in Chalakkudi for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)