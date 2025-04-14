India Unveils First International Strategy to Drive Global Quantum Leadership

In a major push to assert its global presence in the quantum technology arena, India has released the first edition of the International Technology Engagement Strategy for Quantum (ITES-Q). The document was officially launched by Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, during a special podcast on World Quantum Day 2025, observed annually on April 14. This year’s celebrations hold added importance as 2025 has been designated the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQST) by the United Nations and its member states.

This landmark strategy marks a pivotal moment for India's technology diplomacy, especially in the realm of Quantum Science, Technology, and Innovation (QSTI). It is a comprehensive policy instrument aimed at guiding India's outward-looking approach to global collaboration, innovation, and leadership in the rapidly evolving quantum sector.

A Vision for Global Quantum Collaboration

The ITES-Q sets out to provide a foundational landscape analysis for stakeholders across governments, academia, and industry — both in India and globally. The report outlines context-specific action points that stakeholders can pursue in alignment with India’s strategic objectives in quantum technology. It supports and complements the ambitions of the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and builds upon the broader vision of India's science and innovation framework.

Speaking at the release, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood emphasized the urgency of India's investment and active participation in quantum development. “Quantum technology is central to achieving strategic autonomy — and there can be no strategic autonomy unless a nation is quantum-safe,” he stated.

Prof. Sood highlighted the necessity for India to reduce its dependence on imported quantum hardware and prioritize indigenous innovation and production. “India must invest more deeply in quantum hardware. This is where domestic R&D, startup incubation, and public-private partnerships become vital. It is also essential to create an ecosystem that de-risks investment and opens up new markets for quantum products,” he added.

Quantum Standards and Strategic Autonomy

An important point raised by the PSA was India's need to play a proactive role in the global standardisation of quantum technologies. “We have a gap to fill here. Defining and participating in international quantum standards is crucial if India wants to lead — not just follow — in this transformative area. Our market is global, not just national,” said Prof. Sood.

By contributing to the development of international standards, India can ensure that its technologies are interoperable, scalable, and globally competitive. This also enhances India’s ability to forge bilateral and multilateral partnerships rooted in shared innovation goals.

National Quantum Mission and the Hub-and-Spoke Model

Discussing India’s National Quantum Mission (NQM), Prof. Sood lauded the leadership of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for rolling out the mission with precision and scale. He explained that NQM addresses the entire lifecycle of quantum technology — from fundamental research to applied R&D, product development, and market deployment.

The mission is being implemented using a hub-and-spoke model, connecting 152 researchers across 43 institutions in 17 states and 2 Union Territories. This ensures a collaborative approach that leverages institutional strengths across regions, creating a cohesive and dynamic national quantum ecosystem.

Global Impact Through Indian Missions Abroad

The ITES-Q aims to act as a strategic tool for Indian diplomatic missions abroad, enabling them to strengthen India’s technological partnerships worldwide. By mapping both global and domestic quantum ecosystems, including trends in investments, talent development, research output, IP filings, startup growth, and supply chain analysis, the strategy lays the groundwork for targeted and meaningful collaborations.

The Office of the PSA envisions the ITES-Q as a core initiative under its larger effort to boost India’s technology diplomacy — a key pillar of India's foreign policy as science and tech increasingly become central to global affairs.

Access the Full Report and Podcast

The full ITES-Q strategy document is now available to the public and can be accessed through the Office of the PSA website.

To hear Prof. Sood’s full remarks and learn more about the strategy’s vision, tune in to the World Quantum Day 2025 podcast hosted by the Office of PSA on YouTube: Watch here.

This strategic initiative signals India's firm commitment to shaping the future of quantum technologies — not just as a user or adopter, but as a global innovator, partner, and leader in this game-changing frontier of science.