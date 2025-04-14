Tech Stocks Surge as Tariff Exemptions Spur Market Rally

Wall Street witnessed a significant upswing on Monday as major indexes opened with strong advances. Investors cheered the White House's decision to exclude smartphones and computers from impending U.S. tariffs, sparking confidence in the tech sector.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite led the charge, climbing over 2% at the opening bell. Simultaneously, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 333.4 points, marking a 0.83% increase, and the S&P 500 saw an opening rise of 78.6 points or 1.47%.

These movements suggest a heightened investor optimism, particularly within the technology sector, as market participants welcome the tariff exemptions as a boon for tech giants. The Nasdaq's performance underscores the critical role of tech stocks in driving overall market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)