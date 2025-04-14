Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Sea Cucumber Smuggling

The Indian Coast Guard has successfully intercepted an illegal consignment of sea cucumbers, seizing 145 kilograms in an anti-poaching operation off the Vedalai Sea coast of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Valued at approximately Rs 58 lakh, the consignment was confiscated following specific intelligence about suspicious activity near North Vedalai Sea coast. Acting swiftly on the information, Coast Guard personnel launched a targeted operation resulting in the significant seizure.

This operation highlights the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to marine environmental protection. By thwarting this illegal transhipment of a protected species, the Coast Guard reinforces its ongoing efforts in combating smuggling and conserving endangered marine life.

