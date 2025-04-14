Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard Thwarts Sea Cucumber Smuggling

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted a smuggling attempt, seizing 145 kg of illegally harvested sea cucumbers off the Vedalai Sea coast in Tamil Nadu. The haul, valued at Rs 58 lakh, underscores the Coast Guard’s commitment to preserving marine biodiversity through anti-poaching and environmental protection efforts.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard has successfully intercepted an illegal consignment of sea cucumbers, seizing 145 kilograms in an anti-poaching operation off the Vedalai Sea coast of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, according to an official statement released on Monday.

Valued at approximately Rs 58 lakh, the consignment was confiscated following specific intelligence about suspicious activity near North Vedalai Sea coast. Acting swiftly on the information, Coast Guard personnel launched a targeted operation resulting in the significant seizure.

This operation highlights the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to marine environmental protection. By thwarting this illegal transhipment of a protected species, the Coast Guard reinforces its ongoing efforts in combating smuggling and conserving endangered marine life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

