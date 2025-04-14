Southern California Shaken by Strong Earthquake

Southern California experienced a significant seismic event early Monday morning as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego. The US Geological Survey reported that the tremor sent ripples throughout the region, being felt as far north as Los Angeles.

The quake's tremors were powerful enough to sway light fixtures and rattle shelves in San Diego, providing a stark reminder of the area's vulnerability to seismic activity. Residents reported sudden movements, and the event soon became a topic of concern and conversation.

This incident underscores the need for preparedness in earthquake-prone areas, prompting discussions on building safety and readiness measures. The affected regions are reviewing protocols in response to the tremors, aiming to enhance community resilience against future seismic risks.

