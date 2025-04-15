New Appointments Bolster Waste Advisory Board with Sustainability Expertise

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds has announced a refreshed lineup for the Waste Advisory Board, welcoming two new members and reappointing two experienced figures to strengthen the Board’s work in shaping New Zealand’s waste minimisation efforts.

The Waste Advisory Board is tasked with providing independent and expert advice to the Minister for the Environment under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008. It plays a vital role in supporting strategies and decisions that reduce the environmental impact of waste and improve overall sustainability across sectors.

New Members Bring Diverse Expertise

Joining the Board are Dr Terri-Ann Berry and Michelle Kazor, both of whom bring substantial expertise in environmental science, sustainability, and waste management policy.

Dr Terri-Ann Berry is currently an Associate Professor at the School of Future Environments at Auckland University of Technology. She is also the founder and Co-Director of the Environmental Innovation Centre, an independent research institute focused on sustainability solutions, particularly in the construction sector. Dr Berry’s work spans innovative technologies, sustainable building practices, and strategies to reduce the environmental footprint of infrastructure development.

“Dr Berry’s academic background and practical experience in environmental innovation make her an ideal addition to the Board,” said Minister Simmonds. “Her insights will be invaluable as we look to develop more sustainable approaches in one of our most resource-intensive industries.”

Michelle Kazor adds a wealth of international and cross-sector experience to the Board. With over two decades working in the waste and climate policy space, Ms Kazor has held roles in government agencies, corporate sustainability teams, and non-profit organisations across New Zealand, Australia, and the United States. Her work has included the development of waste reduction initiatives, circular economy strategies, and climate resilience policies.

“Ms Kazor’s global experience in waste and resource efficiency makes her a strong voice on the Board,” Ms Simmonds said. “Her ability to navigate between the public, private, and community sectors will enhance the Board’s ability to make well-rounded, practical recommendations.”

Experienced Members Reappointed for Continuity

To ensure continuity and preserve institutional knowledge, the Minister has reappointed two key members: Board Chair Darren Patterson and member Don Chittock.

Mr Patterson has led the Waste Advisory Board for the past six years, offering more than 25 years of experience across industry, government, and community sectors. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the Board through complex waste challenges and strategic policy development.

“Mr Patterson has provided strong leadership and strategic oversight. His reappointment ensures stability as we move into a new phase of waste policy implementation,” said Ms Simmonds.

Don Chittock, a long-serving member of the Board, brings a deep understanding of technical issues in the waste and environmental sectors. His professional background includes roles in local government and industry, with a focus on integrating technical research into practical policy outcomes.

“Mr Chittock has consistently contributed high-level technical expertise to the Board’s work,” Ms Simmonds noted. “His reappointment ensures that we retain strong capability in analysing and responding to the more complex aspects of waste minimisation.”

Gratitude for Outgoing Members

Minister Simmonds also acknowledged and thanked three outgoing members: Denise Roche, Jacqui Forbes, and Sue Coutts. All three have completed their terms and are recognised for their contributions to New Zealand’s waste minimisation agenda.

“These outgoing members brought valuable perspectives and energy to the Board during their tenure. I sincerely thank them for their service and commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable New Zealand,” said the Minister.

Looking Ahead

With this refreshed composition, the Waste Advisory Board is well-positioned to support the Government’s environmental goals, including advancing circular economy practices, reducing landfill reliance, and encouraging innovation in waste reduction technologies.

“The combination of fresh perspectives and experienced leadership will help guide New Zealand toward a more sustainable waste future,” Ms Simmonds concluded.

For more information about the Waste Advisory Board and its members, visit the Ministry for the Environment’s website.