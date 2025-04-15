Celebrating Native Forest Champions: Awards Now Open to Honour NZ’s Green Leaders

In an exciting step to support biodiversity and land resilience, Forestry Minister Todd McClay has officially opened nominations for the first-ever Growing Native Forests Champions Awards. This new initiative seeks to spotlight and celebrate the remarkable individuals, farmers, whānau, and community groups across Aotearoa who are planting and protecting native trees to regenerate ecosystems and strengthen the land.

Minister McClay announced the awards today, describing them as a crucial acknowledgment of the tireless and often under-recognised work happening across the country.

“These awards will recognise the farmers, landowners, iwi, and community groups restoring and planting native forests, and helping bolster New Zealand’s biodiversity and land resilience,” he said.

Native forests play a fundamental role in the environmental health of Aotearoa. They provide essential habitat for native birds and wildlife, help improve water quality, prevent erosion, and act as vital carbon sinks in the fight against climate change. With increasing recognition of their value, these awards aim to inspire even more New Zealanders to take up the challenge of restoring native bush and forests in their own backyards or communities.

Who Can Enter?

The Growing Native Forests Champions Awards feature five diverse categories designed to reflect the broad spectrum of native forest planting efforts across the country:

Trees on Farms – Celebrating farmers integrating native trees and forests into their agricultural landscapes, whether for shelter, waterway protection, or restoration projects.

Lifestyle Block Owner – Recognising those managing properties under 20 hectares who are planting and nurturing native bush, often starting from scratch with great passion and care.

Forestry Company – Honouring businesses or individuals within the forestry sector who are embracing native species, either as part of their operations or through separate restoration initiatives.

Mana Whenua – Acknowledging the deep kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of Māori-led projects, including individuals, whānau, hapū, and iwi who are restoring and protecting native forests through traditional knowledge and commitment to whenua.

Catchment/Community Group – Celebrating collective local action by community or catchment-based groups working together to regenerate and care for native forest areas.

Key Dates and How to Nominate

Nominations for the awards open on 15 April 2025 and will close on 9 May 2025. Anyone can nominate — whether you're putting yourself or your group forward, or recognising someone else’s contribution.

Winners will be announced at the iconic Fieldays event in June, bringing national attention to these environmental champions and showcasing the incredible work being done across New Zealand’s diverse landscapes.

To enter or find out more about the awards and nomination process, visit the official website at Growing Native Forests Champions.

Why It Matters

From planting pockets of bush on lifestyle blocks to large-scale restoration efforts, native tree planting is becoming an essential part of how Aotearoa adapts to climate change, supports wildlife, and restores land degraded by past use. These awards serve not only as recognition but as a call to action — inviting all New Zealanders to be part of the solution by growing native.

Whether you're a seasoned conservationist or someone just beginning their reforestation journey, these awards are your chance to be recognised for your mahi and inspire others to join the movement.