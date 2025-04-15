South Western Command: A Technologically Empowered Force
The Indian Army's South Western Command, the youngest among the commands, has attained excellence in operational preparedness by embracing technology and innovative strategies. Commanded by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, it focuses on transformation through jointness, force restructuring, and collaborations for veteran welfare.
The Indian Army's South Western Command, despite being the youngest, has reached impressive levels of operational readiness and professional excellence, according to Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh.
Speaking at the 21st Raising Day of the Command, Singh credited these successes to rigorous training, adoption of new technology, and the development of innovative technical and tactical procedures.
The Command has put emphasis on jointness, force restructuring, and has undertaken R&D initiatives with IITs, aiming for a technologically advanced future while also focusing on veteran welfare projects.
