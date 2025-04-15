Left Menu

India Anticipates Prosperous Monsoon Boosting Economic Growth

India expects to receive above-average monsoon rainfall in 2025, setting the stage for higher agricultural output and economic growth. The predicted rainfall is 105% of the long-term average, indicating a promising season for Asia's third-largest economy. Average rainfall typically ranges from 96% to 104% of historical data.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is poised to experience above-average monsoon rainfall in 2025, sparking optimism for increased agricultural produce and economic growth, the government announced on Tuesday. This development is particularly significant for Asia's third-largest economy, as favorable monsoon conditions directly influence agricultural output.

The monsoon typically commences in early June over Kerala and recedes by mid-September, with this year's predictions estimating rainfall at 105% of the long-term average. This estimation was shared by M. Ravichandran, the secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, during a press conference.

For the Indian Meteorological Department, 'average' rainfall is defined as being between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm for the season. This forecasted upturn in rainfall offers promising prospects for India's agricultural sector, exerting broader implications for the nation's economic trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

