India Anticipates Prosperous Monsoon Boosting Economic Growth

India is poised to experience above-average monsoon rainfall in 2025, sparking optimism for increased agricultural produce and economic growth, the government announced on Tuesday. This development is particularly significant for Asia's third-largest economy, as favorable monsoon conditions directly influence agricultural output.

The monsoon typically commences in early June over Kerala and recedes by mid-September, with this year's predictions estimating rainfall at 105% of the long-term average. This estimation was shared by M. Ravichandran, the secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, during a press conference.

For the Indian Meteorological Department, 'average' rainfall is defined as being between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm for the season. This forecasted upturn in rainfall offers promising prospects for India's agricultural sector, exerting broader implications for the nation's economic trajectory.

