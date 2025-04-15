Delhi BJP Office Relocation Sparks Major Road Revamp

The Delhi BJP office is set to move to new premises on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, sparking a significant road improvement and beautification project in the vicinity, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has laid out plans to complete the undertaking within one month, with an allocated budget of Rs 2.23 crore encompassing both civil and electrical enhancements.

The new multi-storey office, under construction since 2023, promises modern facilities including basement parking, a conference room, and a meeting room, alongside increased space to accommodate more people and party activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)