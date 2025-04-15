Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Peeragarhi Waste Site

A raging fire broke out at a Peeragarhi waste dump, destroying two vehicles. The Delhi Fire Service quickly responded, dispatching seven fire tenders. The blaze, which originated in a large waste area, prompted police to launch an investigation. No injuries have been reported.

Updated: 15-04-2025 19:02 IST
Inferno Erupts at Peeragarhi Waste Site
A raging fire engulfed a waste dumping area near the Peeragarhi Truck Market on Tuesday, resulting in the destruction of at least two vehicles. The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly, deploying seven fire tenders to the scene.

The fire has since been contained, although cooling operations are ongoing. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.

The fire erupted in a vast site where waste materials from various factories accumulate daily. Videos circulating on social media depict dense black smoke rising skyward, capturing the attention of local authorities who have initiated an investigation.

