Assetz Expands Real Estate Portfolio in Bengaluru with 200 Acres Acquisitions

Assetz has acquired 200 acres of land in Bengaluru, adding 15 million square feet of saleable area. This includes 7,500 homes across North, South, and Southeast Bengaluru. Of the Rs 15,000 crore GDV, 3 million sq ft has launched, and 6.5 million sq ft is planned for FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:52 IST
Real estate firm Assetz announced on Tuesday that it has successfully acquired 16 prime land parcels totaling more than 200 acres in Bengaluru over the past two years. This significant expansion adds an impressive 15 million square feet of saleable area to the existing Assetz portfolio.

The newly acquired properties have the potential to deliver over 7,500 homes in key locations across North, South, and Southeast Bengaluru, marking a substantial growth in the company's real estate offerings.

With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 15,000 crore, the company has already launched 3 million sq ft and plans an additional 6.5 million sq ft for launch in FY26. The real estate projects will feature a mix of apartments, villaments, and plotted developments. Executive Director Sunil Pareek stated that they are poised to double their turnover within three years, with 10 new launches this fiscal year introducing over Rs 7,000 crores of inventory.

