Rajasthan Scorches Under Intense Heatwave

Temperatures in Rajasthan surged on Tuesday, with Barmer recording a scorching 45.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas also reported high temperatures, including Jaisalmer at 45. The MeT department warns of further increases over the next few days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:28 IST
Temperatures in Rajasthan have reached alarming levels, with the intense heatwave pushing the mercury to a staggering 45.5 degrees Celsius in Barmer on Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Jaisalmer followed closely, notching up 45 degrees, while other cities such as Phalodi, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, and Kota experienced soaring heat as well, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has issued a warning of a potential further rise in temperatures over the coming three to four days, raising concerns about the impact on residents and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

