Rajasthan Scorches Under Intense Heatwave

Temperatures in Rajasthan have reached alarming levels, with the intense heatwave pushing the mercury to a staggering 45.5 degrees Celsius in Barmer on Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Jaisalmer followed closely, notching up 45 degrees, while other cities such as Phalodi, Chittorgarh, Jalore, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Churu, and Kota experienced soaring heat as well, with temperatures ranging from 40 to 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has issued a warning of a potential further rise in temperatures over the coming three to four days, raising concerns about the impact on residents and infrastructure in the region.

