Soaring Temperatures Break Nearly Eight-Decade Record in Kashmir

The city recorded its hottest April day in nearly 80 years at 30.4°C, significantly above the average of 20.2°C. The last record was 31.1°C in 1946. Across the Kashmir valley, temperatures were substantially higher than normal, with more dry weather predicted until April 17 followed by rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:31 IST
In an unprecedented weather event, the city registered its hottest April day in almost eight decades, reaching a staggering 30.4 degrees Celsius, a sharp increase of 10.2 degrees above the seasonal norm, officials report.

Back in 1946, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir experienced its then-record high temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius on April 20. This legacy of extreme temperatures continues as recent records see an astonishing rise, with the average for this period typically being 20.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury showed a considerable jump on Tuesday, with meteorological stations across the Kashmir valley reporting temperatures soaring 8.1 to 11.2 degrees above the norm. Places like Qazigund contributed to these records, noting the third-highest April maximum at 29.8 degrees Celsius. While the weather is expected to remain dry until April 17, a change is forecasted between April 18-20, bringing light to moderate rain and snow to higher elevations, and the possibility of heavy downpours in scattered areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

