Blaze at Abandoned School Swiftly Contained

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at an abandoned school building in the Nizampur area of Bhiwandi district, though thankfully, no injuries were reported, according to an official statement.

The blaze was first noticed around 5:30 PM at the premises of municipal school number 29, commonly referred to as Yellow School, said Yasin Tadvi, who heads the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Efficient response by two fire engines and a water tanker swiftly brought the fire under control. The building, closed for two years due to its dilapidated state, housed stacks of documents in the room that caught fire, Tadvi noted. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

