Telangana Leads the Way: Heatwave Declared State-Specific Disaster

The Telangana government marked a historic move this Tuesday by declaring heatwave and sunstroke as 'State-Specific Disasters,' thereby offering a significant Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to victims' families. This decision puts Telangana potentially at the forefront of heatwave management in India.

Recognizing the under-reported impacts of heatwaves, especially on vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly, the state aims to address these challenges with specific measures. According to the recent Government Order, 28 out of 33 districts in Telangana have already faced over 15 days of heatwave conditions.

Previously, the state provided Rs 50,000 under the Apathbandhu scheme for heatwave victims. Efforts are now being made to ensure district-specific heatwave action plans, ORS distribution, and public advisories on safety measures, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts a hotter season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)