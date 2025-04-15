Left Menu

Telangana Leads the Way: Heatwave Declared State-Specific Disaster

Telangana has declared heatwave and sunstroke as 'State-Specific Disasters,' becoming potentially the first Indian state to do so. Rs 4 lakh ex gratia will be offered to victims' families. The move addresses under-reported heatwave impacts and involves district-specific action plans to mitigate risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:34 IST
The Telangana government marked a historic move this Tuesday by declaring heatwave and sunstroke as 'State-Specific Disasters,' thereby offering a significant Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to victims' families. This decision puts Telangana potentially at the forefront of heatwave management in India.

Recognizing the under-reported impacts of heatwaves, especially on vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly, the state aims to address these challenges with specific measures. According to the recent Government Order, 28 out of 33 districts in Telangana have already faced over 15 days of heatwave conditions.

Previously, the state provided Rs 50,000 under the Apathbandhu scheme for heatwave victims. Efforts are now being made to ensure district-specific heatwave action plans, ORS distribution, and public advisories on safety measures, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts a hotter season ahead.

