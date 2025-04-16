Miraculous Rescue at Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel
The successful rescue of 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara bend-Barkot road tunnel for over two weeks in 2023 was celebrated with a ceremony. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributed the rescue to divine intervention and announced plans to rename the tunnel. The project aims to boost regional tourism.
In a high-stakes operation, 41 workers trapped for over two weeks in the Silkyara bend-Barkot road tunnel were finally rescued, marking a significant breakthrough celebrated on Wednesday.
A dual ceremony commemorated the breakthrough and consecration of the Baba Baukhnag temple at the tunnel's entrance, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
CM Dhami announced plans to rename the tunnel after Baba Baukhnag, attributing the successful rescue operation to divine blessings. The development of the 4.531-km tunnel, vital for the Char Dham Yatra, continues to progress, holding promise for enhanced local tourism and employment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
