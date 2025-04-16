Miraculous Rescue at Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel

In a high-stakes operation, 41 workers trapped for over two weeks in the Silkyara bend-Barkot road tunnel were finally rescued, marking a significant breakthrough celebrated on Wednesday.

A dual ceremony commemorated the breakthrough and consecration of the Baba Baukhnag temple at the tunnel's entrance, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM Dhami announced plans to rename the tunnel after Baba Baukhnag, attributing the successful rescue operation to divine blessings. The development of the 4.531-km tunnel, vital for the Char Dham Yatra, continues to progress, holding promise for enhanced local tourism and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)