Innovative Material Revolutionizes Water Desalination

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have unveiled a groundbreaking material aimed at addressing the global freshwater crisis through efficient desalination. The Dual-Sided Superhydrophobic Laser-Induced Graphene (DSLIG) evaporator presents a promising solution, combining solar and electric heating to ensure consistent performance.

Prof Swatantra Pratap Singh and Aiswarya C L, the developers of DSLIG, noted that this material overcomes common desalination obstacles like solar energy fluctuations and salt depositions. By integrating a superhydrophobic surface, it allows for improved long-term efficiency akin to the lotus effect, reducing water droplet adherence and salt build-up.

DSLIG showcases advanced capabilities by employing a polymer layering technique, with graphene engraving to enhance superhydrophobicity. Tests revealed the material's efficacy in treating high-concentration salt solutions, making it an effective tool for various desalination processes and the treatment of industrial wastewaters.

