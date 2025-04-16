Innovative Material Revolutionizes Water Desalination
Researchers at IIT Bombay have engineered a breakthrough material, the Dual-Sided Superhydrophobic Laser-Induced Graphene (DSLIG) evaporator, to tackle global freshwater scarcity. Utilizing both solar and electric heating, DSLIG efficiently desalinates water while overcoming traditional challenges like salt deposition and fluctuating solar energy availability.
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have unveiled a groundbreaking material aimed at addressing the global freshwater crisis through efficient desalination. The Dual-Sided Superhydrophobic Laser-Induced Graphene (DSLIG) evaporator presents a promising solution, combining solar and electric heating to ensure consistent performance.
Prof Swatantra Pratap Singh and Aiswarya C L, the developers of DSLIG, noted that this material overcomes common desalination obstacles like solar energy fluctuations and salt depositions. By integrating a superhydrophobic surface, it allows for improved long-term efficiency akin to the lotus effect, reducing water droplet adherence and salt build-up.
DSLIG showcases advanced capabilities by employing a polymer layering technique, with graphene engraving to enhance superhydrophobicity. Tests revealed the material's efficacy in treating high-concentration salt solutions, making it an effective tool for various desalination processes and the treatment of industrial wastewaters.
