The Development Flight Takes Off Under New Leadership

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister, likened himself to a pilot with Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as co-pilots in the state’s development journey. Speaking at the launch of an airport project in Amravati, Shinde highlighted the progress under the current Mahayuti government, contrasting it with the previous regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:40 IST
In a symbolic gesture at the launch of an airport in Amravati, Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described himself as the 'pilot' of the state's development aircraft, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as 'co-pilots'.

Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti government fast-tracked the work initiated by Fadnavis's earlier administration, which had stalled under the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. He implied stagnation during the previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The deputy Chief Minister emphasized the continuity and momentum of the development projects under the current government, even as leadership roles within the government change, claiming, 'the pilot has changed now, but the development aircraft is the same.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

