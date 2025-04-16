The Development Flight Takes Off Under New Leadership

In a symbolic gesture at the launch of an airport in Amravati, Maharashtra's deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described himself as the 'pilot' of the state's development aircraft, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as 'co-pilots'.

Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti government fast-tracked the work initiated by Fadnavis's earlier administration, which had stalled under the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. He implied stagnation during the previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The deputy Chief Minister emphasized the continuity and momentum of the development projects under the current government, even as leadership roles within the government change, claiming, 'the pilot has changed now, but the development aircraft is the same.'

