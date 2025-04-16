Rajasthan Sizzles Under Scorching Heat

Intense heat continues to grip Rajasthan, with Jaisalmer emerging as the state's hottest spot on Wednesday, recording a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

Other cities in the desert state, including Phalodi, Barmer, and Ganganagar, reported sweltering temperatures ranging from 44.8°C to 42.3°C, according to the Met department.

The weather department warns that temperatures are expected to climb even higher over the next few days, exacerbating the situation for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)