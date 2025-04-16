Rajasthan Sizzles Under Scorching Heat
Rajasthan experiences extreme heat with Jaisalmer reporting 46°C, making it the hottest spot in the state. Phalodi follows closely at 44.8°C, with other cities like Barmer, Ganganagar, and Jodhpur also facing high temperatures. The weather department predicts further rise in temperatures in coming days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Intense heat continues to grip Rajasthan, with Jaisalmer emerging as the state's hottest spot on Wednesday, recording a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.
Other cities in the desert state, including Phalodi, Barmer, and Ganganagar, reported sweltering temperatures ranging from 44.8°C to 42.3°C, according to the Met department.
The weather department warns that temperatures are expected to climb even higher over the next few days, exacerbating the situation for residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement