Delhi Govt Ushers In New Era with High-Powered Infra Committee

The Delhi government has formed a high-powered committee to manage new infrastructure projects and schemes funded by the Centre. This initiative involves preparing concept papers and estimates for projects, including those related to the PWD, Delhi Jal Board, and public transport, which will undergo scrutiny and prioritization by department heads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new high-powered committee has been established by the Delhi government to streamline the execution of infrastructure projects as part of initiatives announced in the recent budget. This move seeks to secure capital funding from the Centre.

The budget for 2025-26 conspicuously features several new projects in conjunction with PWD, the Delhi Jal Board, and public transport, all earmarked for central funding. These involve preparing proposals and concept papers, which are to be evaluated by the Planning department, acting as the nodal agency.

Leading this committee is the chief secretary, overseeing a prioritized selection process before seeking the chief minister's approval. The selected projects will then be presented to the respective Union Ministry, aiming for enhanced efficiency and financial health in Delhi's developmental endeavors.

