$9.2 Million Boost for Community-Led Conservation and Eco-Tourism Projects

In a major step toward preserving New Zealand’s unique biodiversity and supporting sustainable tourism, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka has announced a $9.2 million investment in community-led conservation projects through the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) Community Fund. The funding will be distributed among 20 successful applicants selected from a pool of 291 groups across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The DOC Community Fund – Te Pūtea Tautiaki Hapori a Te Papa Atawhai – is a contestable Crown fund that supports community-led conservation initiatives on both public and private land. Since its establishment in 2014, the fund has invested a total of $57.4 million into 769 projects nationwide.

Minister Potaka emphasized that this funding round will not only strengthen environmental stewardship but also contribute significantly to tourism and regional economies.

“Our country’s natural beauty and rich biodiversity attract visitors from around the globe. Investing in biodiversity is great for the environment, good for tourism, and helps support economic growth that creates jobs and boosts incomes,” Mr Potaka said.

Wide-Ranging Impact Across New Zealand

From the northern reaches of Auckland to the remote Chatham Islands, the selected projects represent a wide range of community-led efforts to protect some of New Zealand’s most threatened species and ecosystems.

In Northland, the Forest Bridge Trust has received funding to implement landscape-scale predator control efforts. This initiative aims to safeguard critical habitats for the tara iti (New Zealand fairy tern) and matuku-hūrepo (Australasian bittern). With fewer than 40 tara iti left, it is considered New Zealand’s most endangered indigenous breeding bird.

At the opposite end of the country, the Hokonui Rūnanga will use the funding to address waterway health issues impacting the kanakana, or lamprey – a nationally vulnerable species. By identifying environmental pressures in key freshwater systems, the project will inform future habitat restoration work.

In the Lower North Island, the Manaaki Ruahine Trust is set to carry out predator control over a vast 40,000-hectare area within Ngā Pae Maunga o Ruahine. The aim is to enhance the recovery of the nationally vulnerable whio (blue duck) and other threatened native wildlife.

On the Chatham Islands, the Chatham Islands Taiko Trust has received support for predator control on both private and public lands. This effort will help protect the breeding grounds of the tāiko (Magenta petrel), one of New Zealand’s rarest seabirds, classified as nationally critical.

Strategic and Community-Centric Approach

Minister Potaka highlighted the strategic selection process used to ensure the funding delivers maximum benefit for biodiversity.

“Delivering better public services means prioritising high-value initiatives that will deliver the greatest outcomes. The department selected projects most likely to have the greatest impact, working with local communities, Iwi and Hapū,” he said.

This community-driven model reflects a growing recognition of the vital role that local knowledge, indigenous perspectives, and grassroots action play in conservation success. It also reinforces DOC’s commitment to collaboration with tangata whenua and stakeholders in delivering long-term environmental resilience.

Supporting Conservation and Sustainable Tourism

The announcement comes as New Zealand continues to position itself as a global leader in eco-tourism and sustainable development. The country’s pristine landscapes and rare wildlife are key attractions for both domestic and international visitors.

By funding conservation at the grassroots level, the government hopes to ensure that these natural treasures are protected for future generations while also contributing to the economic vibrancy of local communities.

Further details about this year’s recipients and their projects can be found on the DOC Community Fund 2025 successful applications webpage.