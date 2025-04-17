Left Menu

Hong Kong Stocks Rally Amidst US-China Trade Tensions

Hong Kong shares closed higher led by gains in property and tech stocks. Investors keenly watch US-China trade tensions as property and tech sectors see gains. China's retaliation to US tariff threats looms, while significant advancements in high-tech sectors continue.

Updated: 17-04-2025 13:58 IST
Hong Kong shares experienced a rise on Thursday, primarily driven by the performance of property and tech stocks, as investors awaited further developments in the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

While Chinese equities remained stable, the Hang Seng Index ended up by 1.6%. Property stocks surged after China's premier advocated for unlocking the real estate market. Tech shares bounced back, reversing previous losses following U.S. restrictions on Nvidia chip sales.

China's stance against U.S. tariff impositions remains firm. The persistent trade conflict showcases both nations embroiled in a costly standoff, with large technological strides in AI and robotics being made by China. Semiconductor shares, particularly Taiwan's TSMC, reported substantial profit growth.

