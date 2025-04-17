Left Menu

Pioneering Digital Platform to Safeguard India's River Biodiversity Launched

A new digital platform for ecological insights and conservation of Indian river biodiversity was launched by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil. The initiative highlights local engagement, Mugger crocodile preservation, and advanced monitoring tools. Key projects include knowledge products and extensive river surveys to enhance conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:48 IST
Pioneering Digital Platform to Safeguard India's River Biodiversity Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster river conservation, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil unveiled a digital platform dedicated to ecological insights and data on India's river biodiversity. The platform was introduced during a high-level meeting reviewing key projects by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) as part of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Paatil stressed the importance of local community involvement and proposed a Ganga Prahari Conclave to boost volunteer participation in conservation efforts. He also called for new initiatives, particularly focusing on the protection of the Mugger crocodile in Indian rivers.

The newly launched platform, a joint effort by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and WII, serves as an information hub on river ecosystems, covering major rivers like the Ganga and Godavari. It supports conservation transparency and scientific research. Additionally, Paatil introduced knowledge resources such as 'Hydrophytes: Green Lungs of Ganga' and highlighted advancements from a comprehensive river survey covering 12,000 kilometers, employing cutting-edge technology and supporting projects like Project Dolphin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025