Pioneering Digital Platform to Safeguard India's River Biodiversity Launched

In a significant move to bolster river conservation, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil unveiled a digital platform dedicated to ecological insights and data on India's river biodiversity. The platform was introduced during a high-level meeting reviewing key projects by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) as part of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

Paatil stressed the importance of local community involvement and proposed a Ganga Prahari Conclave to boost volunteer participation in conservation efforts. He also called for new initiatives, particularly focusing on the protection of the Mugger crocodile in Indian rivers.

The newly launched platform, a joint effort by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and WII, serves as an information hub on river ecosystems, covering major rivers like the Ganga and Godavari. It supports conservation transparency and scientific research. Additionally, Paatil introduced knowledge resources such as 'Hydrophytes: Green Lungs of Ganga' and highlighted advancements from a comprehensive river survey covering 12,000 kilometers, employing cutting-edge technology and supporting projects like Project Dolphin.

