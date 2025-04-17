Jitan Ram Manjhi Visits CTTC Bhubaneswar, Applauds Innovation and Sectoral Growth

In a significant move highlighting the Ministry of MSME’s commitment to advancing technology and empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises across India, Union Minister for MSME, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, undertook an official visit today to the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar, followed by a comprehensive review of the Pharmaceutical Cluster located in the Mancheswar Industrial Estate.

Shri Manjhi was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Dr. Rajneesh (IAS), Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner (MSME); Smt. Sudha Keshari (IES), Additional Development Commissioner (MSME); Shri D. Prasanth Kumar Reddy (IAS), Director of Industries, Government of Odisha; and Shri Milind Dharmrao Ramteke (IAS), Director, Office of Development Commissioner (MSME), among other senior officers and officials from the Ministry and CTTC representatives.

CTTC Bhubaneswar: A Beacon of Innovation and Skill Development

The Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), an autonomous body under the Ministry of MSME, has earned a reputation as the premier Technology Centre among all under the Ministry’s umbrella. Known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced manufacturing capabilities, CTTC plays a vital role in providing training, precision manufacturing, and consultancy support to MSMEs, large industries, and government bodies.

During his visit, Shri Manjhi was welcomed by Shri L. Rajasekhar, General Manager of CTTC, who presented a detailed overview of the Centre’s milestones, its cutting-edge facilities, key projects, and ongoing skill development programs. The Hon’ble Minister was taken on an extensive tour of the CTTC premises where he interacted with young trainees, reviewed live manufacturing processes, and appreciated the real-time applications of modern technologies being imparted to students and entrepreneurs.

Shri Manjhi expressed deep appreciation for the technological prowess and the spirit of innovation exhibited by the CTTC team. He emphasized the importance of such Centres in making India self-reliant and globally competitive in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defence, and automotive sectors.

CTTC Bhubaneswar serves some of India’s most prestigious organizations including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and TATA Motors. The Centre has been pivotal in producing critical components for India’s landmark space missions like Chandrayaan-3 and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas project. It is also contributing to ISRO’s upcoming Gaganyaan Mission, underlining its national strategic relevance.

Visit to Pharmaceutical Cluster: A Boost to Local Pharma Manufacturing

Post the CTTC visit, Shri Manjhi proceeded to the Pharmaceutical Cluster situated in the Mancheswar Industrial Estate. The Common Facility Centre (CFC), developed under the Ministry of MSME’s Micro & Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), is a landmark initiative aimed at elevating the quality, efficiency, and global readiness of pharmaceutical MSMEs in the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack regions.

Supported by the Government of Odisha and operated through the Utkal Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (UPMA), which serves as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), the cluster has transformed the local pharma landscape. It offers a range of critical services including advanced product testing, quality control, regulatory compliance support, R&D capabilities, and hands-on training to MSME units.

During his visit, Shri Manjhi interacted with UPMA members, technical staff, and entrepreneurs who shared insights into how the CFC has enabled local units to achieve greater efficiency, reduce reliance on costly external labs, and enhance their global competitiveness. The Minister lauded the UPMA’s efforts in successfully operationalizing the facility and empowering pharma MSMEs to adhere to global standards.

He reiterated the Government’s focus on creating more such clusters across sectors to drive innovation, job creation, and industrial growth in line with the "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" missions.

The visit by Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi to CTTC and the Pharmaceutical Cluster has underlined the Ministry of MSME’s hands-on approach to development, innovation, and empowerment at the grassroots level. His interactions with trainees, industry stakeholders, and officials reflect a strong commitment to nurturing India’s next-generation manufacturing and MSME capabilities.

Both institutions visited today stand as examples of how targeted government interventions, robust training, and collaborative infrastructure can transform local economies and position India as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and quality pharmaceutical production.