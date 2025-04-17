Tree Felling Controversy Sparks Environmental Uproar in Maharashtra's Wai Town

In the town of Wai, located in Maharashtra's Satara district, a wave of protests has emerged against a road widening project threatening hundreds of indigenous trees.

Local citizens and environmentalists are up in arms as the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) targets trees on the Surur-Wai and Wai-Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur routes. Originally planning to cut 444 trees, the number has been slashed to 41 following public pressure, with plans to transplant them.

Protesters, including local leader Prashant Dongare, argue that the likelihood of survival for these mature trees is slim. They also claim that MSIDC has begun work without proper forest department clearance. As the tension mounts, Wai's Sub-Divisional Officer convened a crucial meeting to address concerns and enforce compliance with legal and environmental norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)