Tree Felling Controversy Sparks Environmental Uproar in Maharashtra's Wai Town
In Maharashtra's Wai town, residents and environmentalists are protesting against the planned felling of indigenous trees due to a road-widening project. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation reduced the initial plan from 444 to 41 trees, proposing transplantation despite doubts over their survival.
- Country:
- India
In the town of Wai, located in Maharashtra's Satara district, a wave of protests has emerged against a road widening project threatening hundreds of indigenous trees.
Local citizens and environmentalists are up in arms as the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) targets trees on the Surur-Wai and Wai-Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur routes. Originally planning to cut 444 trees, the number has been slashed to 41 following public pressure, with plans to transplant them.
Protesters, including local leader Prashant Dongare, argue that the likelihood of survival for these mature trees is slim. They also claim that MSIDC has begun work without proper forest department clearance. As the tension mounts, Wai's Sub-Divisional Officer convened a crucial meeting to address concerns and enforce compliance with legal and environmental norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wai
- environment
- protest
- Satara
- trees
- road widening
- MSIDC
- transplantation
- forestry
- deforestation
ALSO READ
SC directs Telangana chief secretary to ensure that until further orders, no felling of trees be permitted at Kancha Gachibowli site.
What was the compelling urgency to undertake activities, including removal of trees? SC asks Telangana chief secretary.
Green Light for Supreme Court Expansion: Trees to be Transplanted
Plant Trees, Secure Arms: Mathura's Green Initiative
Green Crusader Daripalli Ramaiah: A Legacy of a Million Trees