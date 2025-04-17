Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Garbage 'Dinosaurs'

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced plans to eliminate the city's garbage mounds within five years. With 14-15 lakh tonnes of waste already processed, the government aims to bolster efforts by hiring an additional agency. Continuous monitoring of landfills and construction sites is also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:58 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday announced that the Delhi government is determined to eliminate the city's massive garbage mounds, likening their impending disappearance to the extinction of dinosaurs.

During an inspection of the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi, Sirsa revealed the administration's plan to significantly speed up the waste processing efforts. Of the 80 lakh metric tonnes of waste at the site, 14-15 lakh tonnes have been processed so far. Biomining rates have increased, with a target to process 7,000-8,000 metric tonnes daily over the next six months.

The government is also exploring the hire of an additional agency to expedite this urgent work. Strict monitoring of all operations will ensure accountability, with daily data updates on a government dashboard. Under these measures, every vehicle and construction site over 500 square meters will be closely watched.

