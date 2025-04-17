Left Menu

Scorching Temperatures Grip Rajasthan Amid Heat Wave Alert

Rajasthan faces harsh heat wave conditions, with Bikaner hitting a peak temperature of 45.1°C. Other regions also recorded high temperatures. The situation is set to remain the same for a day, with a slight drop expected later. Dust storms might hit parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner soon.

Rajasthan is currently in the grip of severe heat wave conditions, significantly disrupting daily life. On Thursday, Bikaner reported the season's highest temperature, soaring to 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Other areas such as Barmer and Jaisalmer witnessed similarly sweltering temperatures of 45 degrees and 44.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the MeT office.

Weather forecasts suggest no immediate relief, although temperatures are expected to decrease slightly after 24 hours. There is a prediction of strong winds and dust storms in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner over the next few days.

