Mall of the Emirates to Undergo $1.3 Billion Transformation

Mall of the Emirates in Dubai plans a $1.3 billion renovation to enhance its status as a leading lifestyle destination. The expansion will include adding 20,000 square meters and 100 new stores. Known for its indoor ski slope, the mall draws millions of visitors annually, especially during scorching summers.

Updated: 17-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:04 IST
The Mall of the Emirates in Dubai is set for a $1.3 billion renovation, as announced by its operator, Majid Al Futtaim, on Wednesday. The project aims to redefine the mall as a next-generation lifestyle destination.

The expansion plan includes 20,000 additional square meters, accommodating 100 new stores. This development will further cement the mall's position as a key retail and leisure hub that already hosts hundreds of outlets.

Since its opening in 2005, the Mall of the Emirates, famous for its indoor ski slope, has been a landmark in Dubai. With over 40 million visitors in 2024, the mall remains a popular escape during the city's sweltering summer months.

