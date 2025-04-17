Mall of the Emirates to Undergo $1.3 Billion Transformation

The Mall of the Emirates in Dubai is set for a $1.3 billion renovation, as announced by its operator, Majid Al Futtaim, on Wednesday. The project aims to redefine the mall as a next-generation lifestyle destination.

The expansion plan includes 20,000 additional square meters, accommodating 100 new stores. This development will further cement the mall's position as a key retail and leisure hub that already hosts hundreds of outlets.

Since its opening in 2005, the Mall of the Emirates, famous for its indoor ski slope, has been a landmark in Dubai. With over 40 million visitors in 2024, the mall remains a popular escape during the city's sweltering summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)